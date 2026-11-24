CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush is expanding his Narpani Iyakkam (welfare association) to all 234 Assembly constituencies across the state. With the organisation currently having units in 58 organisation districts, it is gearing up to increase the number of organisation district units to over 100 across all 38 revenue districts in the next phase.

Functionaries of Dhanush’s Narpani Iyakkam told TNIE that the actor had instructed them to strengthen the organisation’s grassroots structure. The expansion is part of an effort to transform the actor’s fan base into a structured organisation with a statewide presence.

Although the 43-year-old, who entered the silver screen 25 years ago, has not announced his political aspirations, speculation has been doing the rounds. TVK ministers, former AIADMK ministers and top DMK leaders have not also refrained from responding to his rumoured political entry.

Dhanush recently held a meeting with the movement’s womens’ wing functionaries at a private college in Chennai’s OMR on October 25. The meeting was preceded by an exercise to identify women supporters and induct them into the organisation. On October 14, he held a meeting of district-level functionaries in Coimbatore, where his fan club was formally transformed into a welfare movement.

“Last month, our leader (Dhanush) asked us to expand the movement constituency-wise, establish units in areas where none existed and strengthen the existing structure. We are working towards increasing our presence in the constituencies,” a source close to the actor said.