CHENNAI: DMK legal wing deputy secretary and former Egmore MLA I Paranthamen on Monday sought Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s intervention to facilitate an independent investigation into the alleged Rs 5 crore offer for the post of chairman of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, involving School Education Minister A Rajmohan.
In a representation to the governor and chief secretary on Monday, Paranthamen sought that the matter be placed before a competent authority for consideration of prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for investigation.
Rajmohan had, during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the Egmore Government Museum on November 1, publicly stated that a person had offered him Rs 5 crore for the post of chairman of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram. The offer was allegedly conveyed through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman A Mani, the minister had said.
In his letter to the governor, Paranthamen also alleged that the purported offer of an undue advantage to influence a public servant, and the role of the intermediary in conveying the offer, warrant investigation, including into possible abetment and criminal conspiracy.
He sought an independent probe into the alleged offer, the identity of the person who made it and the role of the intermediary and others involved. He also urged that Rajmohan be kept out of any decision-making process concerning the matter.
Paranthamen had submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on November 2, but said no FIR has been registered and he has not been informed of any action taken.
He has also sought preservation of the original video recording of the minister’s November 1 speech and other electronic and documentary evidence, and urged that Rajmohan be kept out of any decision-making process concerning the complaint.
Paranthamen has sought investigation into alleged offences under sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with sections 45, 46, 49 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
‘Rs 5-cr offer conveyed via TNTESC chairman’
Rajmohan had, during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the Egmore Government Museum on November 1, publicly stated that a person had offered him Rs 5 crore for the post of chairman of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram. The offer was allegedly conveyed through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman A Mani, the minister had said.