CHENNAI: DMK legal wing deputy secretary and former Egmore MLA I Paranthamen on Monday sought Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s intervention to facilitate an independent investigation into the alleged Rs 5 crore offer for the post of chairman of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, involving School Education Minister A Rajmohan.

In a representation to the governor and chief secretary on Monday, Paranthamen sought that the matter be placed before a competent authority for consideration of prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for investigation.

Rajmohan had, during the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the Egmore Government Museum on November 1, publicly stated that a person had offered him Rs 5 crore for the post of chairman of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram. The offer was allegedly conveyed through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman A Mani, the minister had said.

In his letter to the governor, Paranthamen also alleged that the purported offer of an undue advantage to influence a public servant, and the role of the intermediary in conveying the offer, warrant investigation, including into possible abetment and criminal conspiracy.