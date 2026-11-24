CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Monday announced the formation of a committee comprising party leaders and MLAs to study the grievances of farmers in the Cauvery delta districts and undertake a week-long field visit from November 25.

The seven-member committee will collect information on farmers’ grievances and submit a report to the party leadership.

“Even if the TVK government chooses to ignore farmers shedding tears, the DMK will not remain silent,” he said, while making the announcement on his social media handle and assuring that the committee would listen to farmers’ grievances and work towards securing solutions to their problems.

Appealing to farmers to participate in the consultations, Stalin said their demands would be strongly taken up with the government. “Farmers, come with confidence. We will strongly place your demands before the government and seek justice,” he said.