CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Monday announced the formation of a committee comprising party leaders and MLAs to study the grievances of farmers in the Cauvery delta districts and undertake a week-long field visit from November 25.
The seven-member committee will collect information on farmers’ grievances and submit a report to the party leadership.
“Even if the TVK government chooses to ignore farmers shedding tears, the DMK will not remain silent,” he said, while making the announcement on his social media handle and assuring that the committee would listen to farmers’ grievances and work towards securing solutions to their problems.
Appealing to farmers to participate in the consultations, Stalin said their demands would be strongly taken up with the government. “Farmers, come with confidence. We will strongly place your demands before the government and seek justice,” he said.
19 officials to monitor agricultural activities
The TN government has appointed 19 senior agriculture officials as District Monitoring Officers, assigning each one to three districts to protect farmers from droughts, floods, El Nino and erratic northeast monsoon rainfall.
The officials, appointed on November 17, will coordinate agriculture-related departments. An official release said that at a review meeting conducted on Monday, these officials were directed to ensure quality inputs, expedite schemes and meet farmers directly.
Their responsibilities include farmer registration, electronic crop surveys, reviving water-stressed crops and implementation of union and state schemes.