ERODE: A sub-inspector and two constables attached to the Talavady police station in Erode district were allegedly assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people from Karnataka in the early hours of Monday when they went to the Sri Kongalli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Kongahalli village to curb suspected gambling. The policemen, who were allegedly assaulted for nearly three hours, from 1 am to 4 am, were rescued by forest department personnel and admitted to the Talavady GH.
According to police, around 500 people from Mysuru in Karnataka had gathered at the temple to participate in a ritual held around Karthigai Deepam.
“Special rituals are conducted at the temple during Karthigai Deepam until January 7. People from certain communities in Karnataka’s Mysuru, Mandya and Gundlupet areas routinely visit the temple from various villages to participate in the rituals,” sources said.
On Sunday evening, more than 500 people arrived at the temple. Later that night, the Talavady police received information that some of them were gambling near the temple premises and had got into a quarrel. Following this, sub-inspector Prabhu, in uniform, and constables Ramesh, Alagesan and Martin, who were in plain clothes, rushed to the spot. The police secured three people involved in the row, following which the crowd dispersed.
No one came forward to protect cops from mob
However, some of them later surrounded the policemen, sources said.
Then a mob, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began attacking the police personnel. Despite the policemen showing their identity cards and seeking help from locals, no one came forward to assist them, sources said.
Constable Alagesan managed to escape and walked through the forest to reach Palayam locality, from where he alerted the forest department. The forest department personnel, who were engaged in an elephant-chasing operation in the Eranahalli area, rushed to the spot.
Even after the forest department personnel intervened, the mob allegedly continued to attack the policemen, claiming that they were impostors.
The forest department personnel eventually managed to bring the three policemen to safety in their vehicle and admitted them to the Talavady GH for treatment.
“An investigation is under way. No one has been arrested so far,” a senior police officer said. Erode Collector S Kandasamy said he was unaware of the incident and would look into it.
Assaulted for 3 hours
Hundreds of Karnataka villagers visit Kongahalli for a temple ritual during Karthigai Deepam. On Monday, a mob attacked a TN police team that had gone there to curb alleged gambling. The cops were assaulted for 3 hours