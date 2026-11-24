ERODE: A sub-inspector and two constables attached to the Talavady police station in Erode district were allegedly assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people from Karnataka in the early hours of Monday when they went to the Sri Kongalli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Kongahalli village to curb suspected gambling. The policemen, who were allegedly assaulted for nearly three hours, from 1 am to 4 am, were rescued by forest department personnel and admitted to the Talavady GH.

According to police, around 500 people from Mysuru in Karnataka had gathered at the temple to participate in a ritual held around Karthigai Deepam.

“Special rituals are conducted at the temple during Karthigai Deepam until January 7. People from certain communities in Karnataka’s Mysuru, Mandya and Gundlupet areas routinely visit the temple from various villages to participate in the rituals,” sources said.

On Sunday evening, more than 500 people arrived at the temple. Later that night, the Talavady police received information that some of them were gambling near the temple premises and had got into a quarrel. Following this, sub-inspector Prabhu, in uniform, and constables Ramesh, Alagesan and Martin, who were in plain clothes, rushed to the spot. The police secured three people involved in the row, following which the crowd dispersed.