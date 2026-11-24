NILGIRIS: A viral video showing a leopard roaming around a dead dog in Kaikatti near Kotagiri has drawn strong condemnation from wildlife activists. The dog's carcass was allegedly placed near a garbage dumping area deliberately by a group of youths from Kaikatti near Kotagiri to attract the leopard and capture its movements on their cell phones on Sunday night.

Sources said the youths were allegedly sitting inside a car, filming the big cat's movements. After the video went viral on Facebook, forest department sources raised suspicions over why the dog's carcass had been moved some distance away from the house where it was killed and said an inquiry had been launched. The house owner told forest officials that his pet dog was killed while it was tied outside the house.

Sources in the forest department said some villagers had blindly blamed the department for the dog's death and resorted to a road blockade protest on Sunday night, allegedly after consuming excessive alcohol, demanding that steps be taken to prevent the leopard from entering human habitation. They claimed that department staff had failed to reach the spot promptly.

"We are investigating the incident with the help of locals who allegedly filmed the leopard deliberately and shared the video on their social media accounts.

Though there was no actual conflict, deliberately attracting a wild animal is an offence. The leopard appeared frightened. In the video, the leopard can be seen only roaming around the carcass, apparently realising that the dog was dead," said an official of the Kotagiri Forest Range.