CHENNAI: Flagging the slackness in responding to emergency situations and lack of coordination among the stakeholders, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for quick search and rescue operations (SAR) to save precious lives from being lost in the sea.

The bench questioned whether the all-terrain vehicles and water scooters, deployed on Marina Beach, are ‘meant only for display’ during Republic Day parades.

The direction was made by a division bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan on Monday while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by K Gopal of Madhavaram, Chennai. According to the petitioner, his son had gone to Marina Beach along with two of his friends in July.

They had got down into the sea and were dragged by the waves. The petitioner’s son could not be rescued while his friends were saved. Aggrieved over lack of adequate steps by the concerned authorities, he filed the petition in the court seeking action to trace his son.

It was submitted before the court that the boy was reported missing at 3 pm on the day of occurrence but police had communicated the intimation to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) — an arm of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority conducting the SAR operations at sea — after a delay of seven hours.