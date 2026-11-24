NAGAPATTINAM: Families residing in over 175 houses in North Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 10 of Nagapattinam municipality alleged they have been facing prolonged sewage overflow, drinking water contamination leading to persisting health issues.

Bava Bahuridin (45), a resident of North Ambedkar Nagar, said sewage from clogged underground drainage lines has been overflowing onto residential streets and stagnating in front of houses and inside some premises for several months.

Fairose Banu (33), a resident, said the stagnant sewage had caused a persistent foul smell, making it difficult for families to cook and eat, and giving severe head aches. “Residents, including school children, are forced to wade through the sewage to reach their destinations,” she said. Residents said prolonged exposure to the stagnant wastewater had led to infections among children and elderly people.

“An elderly woman aged above 60 from the locality died of dengue over a week ago,” said a resident. Residents also expressed concern over children suffering from fever.Johara Beevi (55) said that sewage has been mixed with drinking water supplied through pipelines by the municipality.

Residents also flagged waterlogging on a vacant plot nearby, creating potential mosquito breeding grounds. Sources said that following a road blockade led by CPI (ML) representatives last week, officials and police held talks with the protesters and assured them steps would be taken immediately.

Following the complaints, sanitation operations including fumigation, sweeping, bleaching and clog removal, and medical camps were also conducted, said Municipality Commissioner S Gopinath.