THOOTHUKUDI: The state government on Monday appointed a three-member medical team to inquire into a complaint against doctors at the Tirunelveli medical college hospital over performing surgery on the wrong leg of a 15-year-old boy. His family has also sought an investigation into the case.

Sources said the left leg of Rahim (15) of Suthamalli in Tirunelveli was operated upon instead of the right one, which was injured in an accident on the Suthamalli-Gopalasamudram road a few days ago.

The surgery had to be performed for a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tear in the right leg.

On Monday, a group of doctors headed by Dr Suresh of the Orthopaedic department wrongly performed the surgery on his left leg, which was in good condition.

The family members were shocked to find the surgery on the wrong leg and questioned the doctors. Upon realising the blunder, the doctors immediately attempted to shift the patient to the operation theatre again to perform the surgery on the right leg; however, the boy’s parents and relatives opposed it.

Hospital Dean Dr Selvarajan conducted an inquiry with the doctors and sent a preliminary report to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

The dean told media persons that a three-member DMER team has been formed to investigate the negligence of the surgeons.

The patient’s medical records have been sent to the DMER.

An inquiry has been conducted against the doctors. Also the patient, Rahim, will be treated well so as to ensure that his legs are restored to good condition, Dean Dr Selvarajan said.