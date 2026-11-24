CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order a DNA test on a baby, who was born due to penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl, for proving the paternity of the convict sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment under the Pocso Act by a local court in Namakkal.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, in a recent order, dismissed the appeals filed by the convict challenging the order of sentence and praying for conducting the DNA test to establish his innocence.

Concurring with the submissions of the amicus curiae advocate N Manoharan on the need to protect the identity and privacy of the child, who was surrendered to the cradle baby scheme and later adopted, the judge said the question as to whether the accused is the biological father of the child is not relevant to the determination of the guilt of the accused.

“In the present case, the child has already been placed with an adoptive family and has become part of that family.

Any disclosure of the child’s biological identity or post-adoption DNA testing may give rise to emotional and psychological consequences for the child and the adoptive family,” the judge said.

“The child should not be made an instrument of evidence in a criminal case when such testing is not indispensable. The interests of the prosecution must be balanced against the independent rights of the child,” he added.

Further, Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act emphasises the protection of the identity of children, subject to the statutory exceptions.