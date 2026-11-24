MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court recently quashed a criminal case registered against an advocate and functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Theeran Thirumurugan alias Thirumurugan, for the remarks he had made against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over granting of government jobs to the kin of Karur stampede victims.

Allowing a petition filed by Thirumurugan, Justice R Vijayakumar observed that the petitioner’s speech seemed to be a protest against the government’s decision and against the chief minister personally, couched in harsh and disrespectful language.

But Sections 352 and 353(2) of BNS invoked against the petitioner were not attracted as the speech does not make any reference to any religion, caste, language, region or community, nor does it call upon anyone to do any act, except to register a case against the speaker himself, he added.

He also noted the petitioner’s statement that Vijay fled leaving the crowd behind, which was disputed by the complainant, who is a TVK functionary. “Even assuming, without deciding, the said assertion is inaccurate, it relates only to the alleged conduct of one individual in respect of a widely reported public event. It is not a statement which promotes enmity between two groups or communities,” the judge observed.

The FIR also does not identify any two groups or communities between whom enmity is sought to be promoted, he pointed out. “This court does not approve of the language attributed to the petitioner. Persons who comment on public affairs are expected to exercise restraint and to show due respect to constitutional offices,” the judge said.

“However, mere disapproval of the manner of speech cannot by itself justify the initiation of criminal proceedings,” the judge observed and quashed the FIR, clarifying that this order would not stand in the way of the aggrieved person from pursuing remedy in respect of defamation.