SALEM: Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem, who endured more than a year of sluggish business amid soaring prices, are beginning to see signs of recovery, with the recent decline in silver rates bringing a gradual rise in orders.
After receiving only a few orders even during major festival seasons, manufacturers said business had recovered to nearly 50% of normal levels, raising hopes ahead of Pongal, the next major festival season.
Salem has nearly 7,000 units involved in the silver anklet trade, employing around one lakh people. Production is spread across several localities, with specialised groups handling different stages of the process. Sivathapuram has the largest concentration of units, followed by Shevapet, with smaller clusters in Nethimedu, Gugai and Kondalampatti.
Before silver prices surged, manufacturers produced over two lakh anklets a month, with output rising further during peak seasons such as Deepavali, Onam, Akshaya Tritiya and Pongal. However, rising raw material costs weakened demand as customers cut back on purchases.
Silver prices, which rose to around Rs 2 lakh/kg in 2025, touched nearly Rs 425/gram or Rs 4.25 lakh per kg in January. Though prices gradually declined thereafter, they remained high for households in Tamil Nadu, where silver ornaments are commonly bought for festivals, traders said.
The industry struggled through even its peak business seasons. A shortage of raw silver affected production during Deepavali in 2025, while high prices dampened demand during Pongal this year. Akshaya Tritiya business was affected by the Model Code of Conduct, and Onam orders remained subdued. Even during Deepavali earlier this month, manufacturers received only around 20% of their usual orders.
The recent decline in prices has, however, brought some relief. Silver, which was trading at around Rs 195 per gram a week ago, has fallen to nearly Rs 175 per gram, reducing the cost by Rs 20,000 per kg within a week.
C Sri Anandarajan, president of the Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam, said, “We are now receiving around 50% of the usual orders from different parts of Tamil Nadu and other states.
Earlier, due to the lack of orders, manufacturing units had work for only about two days a week. Now, work has increased to nearly six days a week.” He added that the prolonged slowdown had forced several workers to leave the anklet trade and take up other occupations, including painting, electrical work and driving auto.
K S Udhayakumar, president of the Salem Silver Chain Manufacturers’ Association, said the decline in prices had improved the buying interest among customers and retailers. “With Pongal being our next major business season, traders have started showing interest in procuring anklets and other silver articles in advance and keeping them ready for the festival,” he said.