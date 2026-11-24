SALEM: Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem, who endured more than a year of sluggish business amid soaring prices, are beginning to see signs of recovery, with the recent decline in silver rates bringing a gradual rise in orders.

After receiving only a few orders even during major festival seasons, manufacturers said business had recovered to nearly 50% of normal levels, raising hopes ahead of Pongal, the next major festival season.

Salem has nearly 7,000 units involved in the silver anklet trade, employing around one lakh people. Production is spread across several localities, with specialised groups handling different stages of the process. Sivathapuram has the largest concentration of units, followed by Shevapet, with smaller clusters in Nethimedu, Gugai and Kondalampatti.

Before silver prices surged, manufacturers produced over two lakh anklets a month, with output rising further during peak seasons such as Deepavali, Onam, Akshaya Tritiya and Pongal. However, rising raw material costs weakened demand as customers cut back on purchases.

Silver prices, which rose to around Rs 2 lakh/kg in 2025, touched nearly Rs 425/gram or Rs 4.25 lakh per kg in January. Though prices gradually declined thereafter, they remained high for households in Tamil Nadu, where silver ornaments are commonly bought for festivals, traders said.