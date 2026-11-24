CHENNAI: A state-level consultation focusing on strengthening mental healthcare across Tamil Nadu was held at the Government Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, in association with National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu (NHM-TN) on Monday.

Inaugurating the workshop themed ‘Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change’, Health Minister KG Arunraj said the state has proposed an integrated mental health programme in 12 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 26.87 crore for 2026-2027 along with initiatives to strengthen supported residential care and community rehabilitation. Steps have been taken to strengthen service centres, drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities across the state, he said.

In the 2015-2016 National Mental Health Survey conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, about 10.6% of the adults surveyed had a mental health problems. The proportion of those who were not receiving treatment for various mental disorders ranged from 70% to 92%, he added.

The workshop brought together psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric social workers, nurses, healthcare administrators, representatives of voluntary organisations, caregivers and persons with lived experience. Discussions focused on identifying existing service gaps and sharing effective practices to strengthen mental healthcare across the state.

The recommendations made at the workshop are expected to contribute to improvements in mental healthcare delivery across Tamil Nadu, a senior doctor at the IMH said.