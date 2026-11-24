CHENNAI: The procurement policy devised for purchasing books for public libraries has not been followed in the last three years, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court with respect to the purchase made from the controversial Agal Vilakku Publishers and three others connected to it.

Additional public prosecutor Arun Anbumani made the submission on Monday when a petition filed by former MLA and DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthaman, in this regard, came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan.

He said the procurement policy was not followed for purchasing the books for the specialised libraries and district libraries in the last three years and that led to an influx of the fake books into these public institutions.

A sum of Rs 1.74 crore was paid to four publishers, including Agal Vilakku and Phoenix publications, for the purchase of books during this period, the APP representing DVAC told the court. Bank accounts of these publications holding Rs 20.20 lakh have been frozen so far, he added.

He said directions were issued to the concerned libraries to pull out the books supplied by these dubious publishers. The APP also said that volumes of records have been seized by the investigators regarding the book procurement scam.