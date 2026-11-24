CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders introducing a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to recover long-pending housing loan dues from defaulting members of primary cooperative housing societies funded by the TN Cooperative Housing Federation.

Around 24,301 borrowers are estimated to benefit from waivers totalling Rs 2,430.28 crore, while the federation expects to recover Rs 776.42 crore.

A GO dated November 20, from the housing and urban development department, notes there is no financial loss to the state exchequer, as waiver-related losses will be borne by the respective cooperative institutions. The scheme operationalises an announcement made during the 2026-27 budget demands.

Eligibility is restricted to mortgage, construction and related loans whose repayment tenure ended on or before March 31, 2026, and which remained overdue on the date the order was issued.

Loans with repayment schedules extending past March 31, 2026, irregularly sanctioned loans, and loans to staff or their families are excluded.

Eligible borrowers will get waivers on defaulting EMI interest, penal interest, decree interest, and incidental or legal expenses, with an additional 1% interest waiver for Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) borrowers. Simple interest will apply from the default date until settlement, and waivers require full payment of principal in a single instalment. The scheme remains valid for one year from date of issue.