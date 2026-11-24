SALEM: Despite handling trade worth several crores of rupees every day, Salem district's Thalaivasal daily vegetable market, one of the largest in Tamil Nadu after Koyambedu and Oddanchatram, continues to function without adequate basic facilities, leaving farmers and traders struggling for shelter, sanitation and other essential amenities.

Farmers have urged the authorities to develop the market with permanent infrastructure, including proper sheds, roads, drinking water facilities and toilets.

The market, which has been functioning at Thalaivasal since 1973, has gradually grown into a major trading centre because of its proximity to four districts - Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Cuddalore. Farmers from these districts bring their produce directly to the market, where traders and the public buy vegetables directly without middlemen. Farmers from Malliyakarai in Namakkal district and Tiruvannamalai also bring their produce here on some days.

T Govindhan, general secretary of the United Farmers Union, said, "Around 3,000 farmers and nearly 200 traders from neighbouring districts visit the market every day. The market is active almost throughout the day, as farmers bring produce at night and trading and loading operations begin in the morning. Around 200 tonnes of vegetables arrive at the market daily, including nearly 20 loads of shallots alone, making them one of the major commodities traded here."

Vegetables from Thalaivasal are transported to several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Kumbakonam and Ulundurpet, as well as to Kerala. The market serves as an important trading point for farmers and traders from nearly 10 districts, with daily arrivals and dispatches sustaining its brisk business.

However, farmers raise concerns over its lacking infrastructure. The market currently functions on on 10 acres of land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.