SALEM: Despite handling trade worth several crores of rupees every day, Salem district's Thalaivasal daily vegetable market, one of the largest in Tamil Nadu after Koyambedu and Oddanchatram, continues to function without adequate basic facilities, leaving farmers and traders struggling for shelter, sanitation and other essential amenities.
Farmers have urged the authorities to develop the market with permanent infrastructure, including proper sheds, roads, drinking water facilities and toilets.
The market, which has been functioning at Thalaivasal since 1973, has gradually grown into a major trading centre because of its proximity to four districts - Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Cuddalore. Farmers from these districts bring their produce directly to the market, where traders and the public buy vegetables directly without middlemen. Farmers from Malliyakarai in Namakkal district and Tiruvannamalai also bring their produce here on some days.
T Govindhan, general secretary of the United Farmers Union, said, "Around 3,000 farmers and nearly 200 traders from neighbouring districts visit the market every day. The market is active almost throughout the day, as farmers bring produce at night and trading and loading operations begin in the morning. Around 200 tonnes of vegetables arrive at the market daily, including nearly 20 loads of shallots alone, making them one of the major commodities traded here."
Vegetables from Thalaivasal are transported to several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Kumbakonam and Ulundurpet, as well as to Kerala. The market serves as an important trading point for farmers and traders from nearly 10 districts, with daily arrivals and dispatches sustaining its brisk business.
However, farmers raise concerns over its lacking infrastructure. The market currently functions on on 10 acres of land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.
Without permanent facilities, farmers and traders are forced to conduct business under makeshift sheds, while drinking water, toilets and electricity remains inadequate. They said proper roads and permanent buildings were very much in need.
A farmer who regularly brings produce to the market said conditions become particularly difficult during the rainy season, when the unpaved ground turns slushy and makes any kind of movement tough. Though the panchayat occasionally provides temporary relief by spreading gravel, the measures have not addressed the underlying problem. Farmers have also sought a cold storage facility to preserve perishable produce and accommodation for farmers and traders who arrive at the market during the night.
They said the demands had been repeatedly raised with the Thalaivasal panchayat, the district administration and during farmers' grievance meetings, but a permanent solution was yet to be provided.
Officials attached to the Thalaivasal Block Development Office said sanitation and drinking water facilities were arranged and a toilet facility was under construction. Streetlights had also been installed at the market. However, they said the panchayat could not take up major infrastructure works on the land without approval from the HR&CE Department.
The officials said the panchayat sought a 99-year lease of the land from the HR&CE Department and the proposal was still pending. They added that there was no other sizeable poramboke land in the panchayat that could accommodate a market of this scale.