CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday, handed over battery-operated motorised wheelchairs to two siblings with disabilities from Keezhamoor village in Acharapakkam union, fulfilling a promise he made during his election campaign recently.

Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand said he was delighted to witness the Chief Minister's gesture, which would make daily travel easier for the siblings and bring greater confidence and happiness into their lives.

The CM had met Rukmani (42) and Selvakumar (50) during his campaign for the Madurantakam Assembly by-election on October 2. On enquiring about their difficulties, he learnt that their existing vehicles were badly damaged and that they needed replacements for their daily commute.

The CM assured them that he would provide assistance after the election and kept his word by handing over the motorised wheelchairs on Tuesday.

Madurantakam MLA Maragatham Kumaravel was also present on the occasion.