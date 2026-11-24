CHENNAI: The Congress, VCK, CPI and CPM MLAs urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to form an IAS officer-led committee to assess the drought-hit Cauvery delta districts during their meeting with him on Monday evening. The CM met ministers and MLAs of Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI and CPM who extended their support for the TVK party in forming the state government. After hearing their grievances, Vijay promised to resolve them.

After meeting the CM at his camp office on the Greenways Road, Congress MLA and Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan said that he has urged the CM to declare the Cauvery delta districts as drought-hit since there is a severe lack of rain this time. Viswanathan said other ministers and MLAs from the affected districts had met the chief minister and apprised him of the situation.

CPI’s K Marimuthu told reporters that he has sought drought relief for farmers and agricultural workers in the Cauvery delta, where poor rainfall and inadequate water supply from the Mettur dam had affected cultivation. He urged the government to form an IAS officer-led team to assess crop losses and provide compensation. He also sought a visit by the CM to the delta and a formal drought declaration.

CPM MLA T Latha told reporters that she has sought compensation for delta farmers who lost crops after repeated sowing due to poor rain. She also raised the need for additional buses for students, a railway overbridge, road repairs, streetlights and restoration of waterbodies.