CHENNAI: The Congress, VCK, CPI and CPM MLAs urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to form an IAS officer-led committee to assess the drought-hit Cauvery delta districts during their meeting with him on Monday evening. The CM met ministers and MLAs of Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI and CPM who extended their support for the TVK party in forming the state government. After hearing their grievances, Vijay promised to resolve them.
After meeting the CM at his camp office on the Greenways Road, Congress MLA and Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan said that he has urged the CM to declare the Cauvery delta districts as drought-hit since there is a severe lack of rain this time. Viswanathan said other ministers and MLAs from the affected districts had met the chief minister and apprised him of the situation.
CPI’s K Marimuthu told reporters that he has sought drought relief for farmers and agricultural workers in the Cauvery delta, where poor rainfall and inadequate water supply from the Mettur dam had affected cultivation. He urged the government to form an IAS officer-led team to assess crop losses and provide compensation. He also sought a visit by the CM to the delta and a formal drought declaration.
CPM MLA T Latha told reporters that she has sought compensation for delta farmers who lost crops after repeated sowing due to poor rain. She also raised the need for additional buses for students, a railway overbridge, road repairs, streetlights and restoration of waterbodies.
Latha also raised concerns over the safety of women, referring to continuing incidents of sexual violence. “We discussed the issue of women’s safety with the chief minister. He said the matter would be examined and appropriate action would be taken,” she said, when asked whether they had discussed the Kallakurichi incident involving an obscene message from a TVK MLA to the district collector.
‘Vijay assured firm stand in Karthigai Deepam row’
During their interaction with the CM on Monday, CPI and CPM MLAs urged Vijay to maintain the government’s earlier position on the Thiruparankundram issue and uphold secularism. CPI MLA K Marimuthu said they had conveyed their respective parties’ positions on Thiruparankundram issue and urged the government not to move away from its earlier stand. Speaking to reporters later, Marimuthu said the CM had assured them the government would remain firm in its stand.