KARUR: Two school students, riding a bike along with two other minors, died after a car hit the two-wheeler at Poigaiputhur on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway near Krishnarayapuram on Monday evening. Five people were injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as P Pradap (17) and M Madhesh (16), both residents of Manavasi village. The injured include the other two bike riders - P Karthikeyan alias Muthu (16) of Manavasi and C Shreedhar (16) of Krishnarayapuram - and all three passengers of the car - Sasikumar (50), Muthukumar (30) and Mohammed Asif (31) of Subramaniyapuram in Tiruchy.

Karthikeyan who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a private hospital in Coimbatore, while Shreedhar has been admitted to the government medical college hospital in Karur.

Sources said the four minors, all students of a government higher secondary school in Krishnarayapuram, were on their way to meet their friend at Mettu Mahathanapuram on a bike. Except for Pradap, all others are studying in class 11 (History group). The deceased Pradap is the brother of Karthikayan and was studying in class 12.

Sources said the accident happened when the four on the bike were trying to cross the road, and the car, which was heading towards Karur, overturned after hitting the bike. The Lalapettai police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to GH for postmortem.