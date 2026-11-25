CHENNAI: The government is set to announce over 70 new investment agreements worth Rs 55,000 crore at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment & Conversion Conclave in Chennai on Wednesday. The event will also feature foundation stone-laying ceremonies for around 15 projects involving investments of nearly Rs 8,000 crore and the inauguration of six projects.

The conclave will put the spotlight on project execution, with the state reporting a 74.1% conversion rate for investment commitments, according to figures already released by the government.

The event coincides with 200 days of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government. Its investment programme is targeting 188 MoUs and around 2 lakh jobs, translating into nearly one investment agreement and close to 1,000 potential jobs a day. The event will also provide an opportunity to assess progress against the investment commitments and implementation milestones announced during the government’s first 100 days.

Domestic and international investors, industry leaders and senior officials will take stock of project implementation, address bottlenecks and strengthen coordination between government departments.

The new MoUs, foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations will cover manufacturing, industrial infrastructure, clean energy, engineering, textiles and electronics. The project pipeline also reflects the government’s effort to distribute industrial investment more widely across districts rather than concentrate it in established urban and industrial centres.

The state is also seeking to deepen its engagement with German companies following Industries Minister S Keerthana’s recent visit to Germany. The government expects to sign MoUs with some of the companies she met during the visit.