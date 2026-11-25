CHENNAI: TNCC president and MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday made a U-turn on the incidents involving TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, demanding his arrest and legal action. His latest remarks mark a departure from his earlier response to the obscene text controversy when TNIE broke the allegations on the ground in Kallakurichi on November 11.

Talking to reporters two weeks ago, the TNCC chief branded the MLA as ‘paavam’ (innocent) and criticised the TNIE reporter for reporting the allegations based on an on-record conversation with a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police. However, in a statement on X on Tuesday, he said since the woman officer herself had lodged a complaint, a case should be registered against Arul Vignesh under appropriate sections of law and action initiated without delay.

Addressing media persons at Sattur in Virudhunagar, Tagore said the police should immediately act on the complaint lodged by the collector and arrest the MLA. “Regardless of who is involved, those accused of crimes against women must face stringent punishment,” he said. Describing the allegations against the MLA as shameful, he said it was particularly reprehensible for people holding important positions to engage in such conduct.

Congress MLA and Minister P Viswanathan, speaking to reporters in Chennai, refused to answer questions in regard to the case and concluded the press meet abruptly. When pressed for an answer, he said he had just received the information and would get back to reporters soon. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jothimani, on X, welcomed the police action of filing a case against Arul Vignesh for “sending an obscene text message to the collector.”