CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s political parties were sharply divided on Tuesday over the TVK government’s decision to light the Karthigai Deepam at the customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar Temple instead of atop Thiruparankundram hill, despite an interim SC order permitting a one-time lighting at the latter location.
While the BJP and other opposition leaders accused the TVK government of defying the court’s order and demanded its dismissal, parties backing the government praised it for upholding tradition and protecting religious harmony.
Leading the attack, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh accused the government of hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees to appease its alliance partners.
Referring to Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s statement on the deepam being lit near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, he questioned how the minister could continue in office after the government allegedly disobeyed the SC order.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that CM C Joseph Vijay had disregarded the order to appease minorities and secure Muslim votes in the upcoming bye-election. Predicting the government’s downfall, he said it would meet the same fate as the DMK.
In a related development, over 127 pro-Hindu activists were taken into preventive detention in Thoothukudi. Nagenthran, who had been under house arrest since Monday evening, was released on Tuesday afternoon. However, police detained him at Thalaiyuthu on the Nellai border while he was proceeding towards Thiruparankundram.
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the law minister had lost the moral right to continue in office, while ‘We The Leaders’ founder K Annamalai termed the decision an ‘irreparable historical blunder’.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said every government was duty-bound to implement SC orders, including interim orders. He said the SC had permitted the lighting of the lamp atop the hill. The government was therefore obligated to implement the order, he added.
On the other side, TNCC chief Manickam Tagore said the Deepam had been lit at the traditional spot, leaving those who sought to politicise the festival disappointed. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also praised the government, accusing the Sangh Parivar of attempting to provoke tensions.
VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan congratulated Vijay for thwarting what he called a Sangh Parivar conspiracy. In a tweet, he urged the state not to succumb to “judicial terrorism”. His remark drew sharp backlash on social media.