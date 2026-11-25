CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s political parties were sharply divided on Tuesday over the TVK government’s decision to light the Karthigai Deepam at the customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar Temple instead of atop Thiruparankundram hill, despite an interim SC order permitting a one-time lighting at the latter location.

While the BJP and other opposition leaders accused the TVK government of defying the court’s order and demanded its dismissal, parties backing the government praised it for upholding tradition and protecting religious harmony.

Leading the attack, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh accused the government of hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees to appease its alliance partners.

Referring to Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s statement on the deepam being lit near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, he questioned how the minister could continue in office after the government allegedly disobeyed the SC order.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that CM C Joseph Vijay had disregarded the order to appease minorities and secure Muslim votes in the upcoming bye-election. Predicting the government’s downfall, he said it would meet the same fate as the DMK.

In a related development, over 127 pro-Hindu activists were taken into preventive detention in Thoothukudi. Nagenthran, who had been under house arrest since Monday evening, was released on Tuesday afternoon. However, police detained him at Thalaiyuthu on the Nellai border while he was proceeding towards Thiruparankundram.