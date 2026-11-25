NAGAPATTINAM: Despite heavy rainfall forecast, several pockets across the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam received light to very light rainfall over the past two days, leaving farmers worried about sustaining the ongoing Samba cultivation.
Delta farmers had pinned their hopes on a spell of rainfall expected between November 22 and 27.
The recent light showers have provided some encouragement, but farmers said isolated rainfall would not be enough to address the water deficit for irrigation across the delta region, adding that more widespread and substantial rainfall is needed to meet the crop's water requirements.
With the Mettur dam failing to meet irrigation needs, farmers fear that the standing crop could suffer water stress and the Samba yield could be affected. S R Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Protection Association said, "With the Mettur dam unable to meet the irrigation requirements of the delta, the shortfall in Cauvery water has added to our concerns." He added that around 11.40 lakh acres are under paddy cultivation across the delta, and the crop requires water for another 60 to 80 days, making the remaining northeast monsoon period crucial.
Clarifying the need for periodic rainfall, P Kamal Ram, district secretary of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, said, "The crops are currently at the 40-60-day stage, a crucial period in crop development. We need rainfall, at least once every 10 days, to sustain cultivation."
He noted that farmers, particularly in tail-end areas such as Nagapattinam district, where the shortage of Cauvery water has compounded their difficulties, rely more heavily on further rainfall to sustain the standing crop. They are hoping for sustained rainfall that could replenish water sources and help maintain soil moisture in the fields.
S Vimal Nathan, a farmer from Swamimalai in Thanjavur, said the delta region had received only ‘drizzles’ as opposed to the forecast, raising concerns over increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns amid prevailing El Niño conditions.
The Mettur dam stood at 61.36 feet against its full reservoir level of 120 feet as of Tuesday evening. Inflow stood at 598 cusecs, while outflow was 1,003 cusecs.