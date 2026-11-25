NAGAPATTINAM: Despite heavy rainfall forecast, several pockets across the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam received light to very light rainfall over the past two days, leaving farmers worried about sustaining the ongoing Samba cultivation.

Delta farmers had pinned their hopes on a spell of rainfall expected between November 22 and 27.

The recent light showers have provided some encouragement, but farmers said isolated rainfall would not be enough to address the water deficit for irrigation across the delta region, adding that more widespread and substantial rainfall is needed to meet the crop's water requirements.

With the Mettur dam failing to meet irrigation needs, farmers fear that the standing crop could suffer water stress and the Samba yield could be affected. S R Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Protection Association said, "With the Mettur dam unable to meet the irrigation requirements of the delta, the shortfall in Cauvery water has added to our concerns." He added that around 11.40 lakh acres are under paddy cultivation across the delta, and the crop requires water for another 60 to 80 days, making the remaining northeast monsoon period crucial.