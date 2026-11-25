CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister opposition, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh over his alleged obscene messages to a district collector.

Seeking to transfer the case to CBI for a fair investigation, the leaders also criticised the TVK-led government over the delay in acting on the complaint in this regard and demanded stringent action against the legislator as well as the state ministers who had denied such an incident, supported the MLA and misled voices that brought out the issue.

Demanding the arrest of the Kallakurichi MLA, Stalin alleged that the government had attempted to shield the MLA for nearly four months despite the complaint being brought to the attention of officials on July 31.

He questioned why no action was initiated until the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Madras High Court intervened. “Is this governance or something else,” he asked, questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on the issue despite his repeated claims of ensuring women’s safety.

Stalin also demanded the government hand over the case to the CBI as it had lost the moral authority to investigate the matter. He sought action against the chief secretary for allegedly suppressing the collector’s complaint, and against the ministers who had allegedly exerted pressure on her.