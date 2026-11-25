CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister opposition, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh over his alleged obscene messages to a district collector.
Seeking to transfer the case to CBI for a fair investigation, the leaders also criticised the TVK-led government over the delay in acting on the complaint in this regard and demanded stringent action against the legislator as well as the state ministers who had denied such an incident, supported the MLA and misled voices that brought out the issue.
Demanding the arrest of the Kallakurichi MLA, Stalin alleged that the government had attempted to shield the MLA for nearly four months despite the complaint being brought to the attention of officials on July 31.
He questioned why no action was initiated until the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Madras High Court intervened. “Is this governance or something else,” he asked, questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on the issue despite his repeated claims of ensuring women’s safety.
Stalin also demanded the government hand over the case to the CBI as it had lost the moral authority to investigate the matter. He sought action against the chief secretary for allegedly suppressing the collector’s complaint, and against the ministers who had allegedly exerted pressure on her.
DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned why the government remained silent until the court, the NCW and opposition leaders intervened. She criticised TVK ministers, particularly CTR Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan, for dismissing the allegations as baseless.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, on X, alleged that the CM, ministers and other functionaries had collectively attempted to cover up the incident. He said the government had denied the allegations even before the complaint was formally registered and accused it of misleading the high court.
Calling for a transparent probe, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth said the allegations were particularly disturbing as they involved a woman collector. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused the government of exposing itself through its contradictory responses. Questioning the CM’s silence, he demanded action against the MLA as well as the ministers and TVK functionaries who had defended him.
Seeman said it was alarming that a woman collector had to approach the court to secure action on her complaint. He questioned the government’s delay and sought the arrest of Arul Vignesh and the ministers concerned. BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan demanded the CM publicly apologise for allegedly trying to protect the MLA.
The CPI, meanwhile, urged the state government to initiate action against the MLA. In a statement issued by state secretary M Veerapandian, the party said the allegations have caused widespread shock and pointed out that several parties and women’s organisations have already demanded action.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, and We the Leaders’ Founder K Annamalai also accused the TVK government of attempting to shield the MLA.