CHENNAI: It is a sad day for the Republic that an occupant of such a post has to lodge a complaint under the PoSH Act. This shows that harassment does not choose time, place, monetary considerations, status or office that a woman occupies, observed Justice V Lakshminarayanan.

He added, “A reading of the complaint shows that the seventh respondent (collector) had kept away from lodging a complaint as she did not want unnecessary publicity on the issue. If this is the position at the level of the district collector, I shudder to think what would happen in case invocation of PoSH Act arises for a person who is holding a lesser post.”

The observations were made while hearing the petition on harassment of Kallakurichi collector by the TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh. It has been an age-old technique of shaming a woman by revealing her identity.

It is believed that such kind of revelations “will prevent the disclosure of any further misdemeanours”.

The Constitution, being alive to this situation, has incorporated special provisions for women and children, the judge stated.

Referring to a written request submitted by the collector on Monday, the judge said the provisions of section 16 of the PoSH Act, barring dissemination of information on the complaint and FIR, automatically became operational and action should be initiated against disclosures under section 17 of the Act.