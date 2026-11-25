CHENNAI: Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to former minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, and five others seeking their reply to a petition filed by the District Crime Branch of the Villupuram district police.

The petition had sought the court to condone the delay of 166 days and grant permission to file an appeal against the April 2, 2026 order of the Principal Sessions Court, Villupuram, acquitting them in the alleged scam of Rs 28.37 crore in excessive extraction of red sand at a village in Vanur.

The judge adjourned the hearing to December 15. The FIR in the case was registered in 2012 after the AIADMK came to power.

The District Crime Branch had alleged excessive quarrying of the red sand led to a loss of Rs 28.37 crore to the exchequer. However, the principal sessions court found weak evidence on the part of the prosecution to substantiate the allegation.