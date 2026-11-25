PUDUCHERRY: Four people, including two students and a nursing officer, have died of dengue in Puducherry in the past four days, triggering concern among residents amid a sharp rise in fever cases in the union territory.

Among the four, two — the nursing officer Preethi (29) and Class 11 student from Nonankuppam Nishitha (16) — died on Tuesday. The nursing officer, working at the Government Medical College Hospital, was under treatment at the hospital for the past few days after contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Nishitha’s death was also confirmed to be dengue. She died at the Puducherry Government General Hospital, thereby taking the toll to four. Mohammed Irfan (22) of Anita Nagar in Mudaliarpet died on Saturday, followed by college student Harini (19) of Pichaveerampet in Moolakulam on Monday.

With hospitals reporting an increase in patients compared to the corresponding period last year, data shows 1,362 dengue cases reported so far in 2026 in Puducherry UT as compared to 902 cases in 2025. Most of the cases are from Puducherry region (1,232 cases), while Karaikal reported 130 cases and zero cases in Yanam and Mahe regions.

Cases have shown an upward trend since March, with a sharp spike in September (151), October (391) and November (325) so far. The corresponding figures last year were 81, 76 and 147, respectively. While Puducherry UT recorded one dengue death in 2025, four people have died of the disease so far this year.