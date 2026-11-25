CHENNAI: Noting that a drought situation is emerging in many parts of the state due to the 20%-60% below-normal rain in the ongoing north-east monsoon, Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, on Tuesday, said the state government is closely monitoring the crop conditions and has been providing appropriate suggestions to the farmers.

The farmers have been advised to adopt drought-mitigation measures to protect standing crops, including efficient water management, life-saving irrigation, community-based water sharing and the application of a 1% potassium chloride (KCl) solution, along with PPFM sprays, in areas experiencing moisture stress, according to his statement.

The minister said several areas, particularly the northern region, Cauvery delta and southern districts, received no significant rain in the past fortnight. Fourteen districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Thoothukudi, are being monitored for rain deficit and crop damage. Attributing the shortfall partly to El Nino, he said irregular rain had reduced soil moisture and accelerated the drying of lakes and ponds.

Meanwhile, PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu, after meeting Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan, said the minister has promised to send a ministerial team soon to inspect the drought-hit districts.

Pandian said he also met Food Minister P Venkataramanan, who had ruled out transferring paddy procurement from the Civil Supplies Corporation to the Cooperative department, citing inadequate infrastructure. He further condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remarks on the Mekedatu dam.