CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against two officials of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), Kancheepuram Region, and four private rice mill owners for allegedly colluding to cause a shortage of 1,792.633 metric tonnes of paddy, resulting in a loss of Rs 10.84 crore to the corporation.

The DVAC is conducting searches at 11 locations, including the residences of the officials and the rice mills, across Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Wednesday. Further probe is underway.

The accused officials have been identified as Arul Vanitha, Regional Manager, and Jayavel, Assistant Manager (Quality Control), of TNCSC, Kancheepuram Region. DVAC has not yet revealed the names of four private rice mills that diverted the paddy.

In August, the TNCSC suspended a regional manager and a quality controller in Kancheepuram for allegedly colluding with private rice mills (hulling agents), which supplied 6,000 MT of old PDS rice instead of freshly milled rice to the corporation for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS).