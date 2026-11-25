NAMAKKAL: Egg and broiler chicken prices have witnessed a sharp decline in the Namakkal zone over the past few days, with the farmgate price of eggs falling by Rs 1.30 from Rs 6.70 on November 11 to Rs 5.40 on November 24, while the chicken paper rate (benchmark price fixed for live birds) dropped by Rs 26 per kg from Rs 116 on November 18 to Rs 90 on November 24.

The farmgate price of eggs, which had touched Rs 6.70 ahead of the Deepavali season following a prolonged period staying below Rs 6, began declining after the festival. It fell to Rs 6 on November 16 and remained at that level until November 20, before dropping to Rs 5.80 on November 21, Rs 5.60 on November 23 and Rs 5.40 on November 24.

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal zone, has decided to maintain the rate at Rs 5.40 until November 28, with the next price declaration scheduled for November 29.