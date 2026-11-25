CHENNAI: A 24-year-old married man was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday on charges of assaulting a 16-year-old girl who died by suicide, allegedly unable to bear the constant harassment, at Pulikundram in Chengalpattu.

According to the Thirukazhukundram police, the accused, Alex alias Pattu, is married with a child. The victim’s parents are separated and she lived with her mother and younger brother.

The police said he had been harassing and physically assaulting the girl repeatedly and pressured her to accept his love proposal.

A few months ago, when the girl was alone at home, he went inside and misbehaved with her, the police said. When she raised an alarm, her neighbours chased Alex away.

Last week, Alex again harassed the girl, the police said. On Saturday, the girl tried to kill herself in her house. Her mother and relatives admitted her to the Chengalpattu GH. She, however, died on Sunday.

Following her death, the girl’s family members along with more than 100 residents, staged a road blockade on the Thirukazhukundram-Mamallapuram road on Sunday, demanding the immediate arrest of Alex. Senior police officers assured the protesters of action and dispersed the crowd.

Following the protest, police detained Alex for questioning. (Have suicidal thoughts? Seek help to overcome them by dialling 104 or 044-24640050.)