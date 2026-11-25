CHENNAI: Recalling how former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) handled two controversies involving a party functionary and a senior IAS officer decades ago, retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru on Tuesday said political leaders must act on complaints against their own party members instead of waiting for courts to intervene.
Drawing parallels with allegations against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh in the Kallakurichi collector controversy, Chandru told TNIE that the issue extended beyond the applicability of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the appropriate forum for complaints, or the Assembly Speaker’s powers.
He recalled that in 1979, MGR faced a controversy involving his party colleague Jesuadimai Pangu Raj, a party functionary who ran a magazine. The magazine continued publishing objectionable material despite the government introducing Section 292A of the IPC to deal with obscene publications, he said.
Chandru, who appeared in the case, said MGR was impleaded because of his position as party leader and the alleged support extended to the publisher. When the court ordered notice to MGR, he stated that he respected women and had ordered the magazine’s publication be stopped. MGR did not argue that the notice was issued to him wrongly or for any other reason, Chandru pointed out.
He also cited the case involving senior IAS officer PM Belliappa, who was suspended by the TN government in 1983 following allegations concerning his personal misconduct.
Belliappa challenged the suspension in court, but the government appealed after a single judge granted relief. Subsequently, a division bench upheld the government’s action. The case illustrated that the government could act on allegations concerning a public servant’s conduct, subject to applicable rules and judicial scrutiny, Chandru said.
In the collector controversy, he said, the criminal liability must be determined by the appropriate authorities, while the party could independently consider disciplinary action. The Speaker has no general authority to punish an MLA for ordinary criminal conduct outside the Assembly, though separate privilege issues may arise.
“The party leader, including a CM who controls the party, can take disciplinary action and establish appropriate guidelines,” he said when asked about what could have been the logical end of the issue. He suggested that a timely intervention by the party leadership, including an apology by the MLA if warranted, might have helped defuse tensions. The broader question, he said, was whether political leaders should wait for courts to direct them to act or exercise their own responsibility when allegations arise against party members.
Former Speaker M Appavu said the Speaker has no jurisdiction over the criminal conduct of an MLA outside the House.
How MGR reacted to court notice
When the court ordered notice to MGR over a case related to a magazine run by a partyman, the former CM said he respected women and had ordered the magazine’s publication be stopped. He did not argue the notice was issued to him wrongly, Chandru said