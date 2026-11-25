CHENNAI: Recalling how former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) handled two controversies involving a party functionary and a senior IAS officer decades ago, retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru on Tuesday said political leaders must act on complaints against their own party members instead of waiting for courts to intervene.

Drawing parallels with allegations against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh in the Kallakurichi collector controversy, Chandru told TNIE that the issue extended beyond the applicability of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the appropriate forum for complaints, or the Assembly Speaker’s powers.

He recalled that in 1979, MGR faced a controversy involving his party colleague Jesuadimai Pangu Raj, a party functionary who ran a magazine. The magazine continued publishing objectionable material despite the government introducing Section 292A of the IPC to deal with obscene publications, he said.

Chandru, who appeared in the case, said MGR was impleaded because of his position as party leader and the alleged support extended to the publisher. When the court ordered notice to MGR, he stated that he respected women and had ordered the magazine’s publication be stopped. MGR did not argue that the notice was issued to him wrongly or for any other reason, Chandru pointed out.

He also cited the case involving senior IAS officer PM Belliappa, who was suspended by the TN government in 1983 following allegations concerning his personal misconduct.

Belliappa challenged the suspension in court, but the government appealed after a single judge granted relief. Subsequently, a division bench upheld the government’s action. The case illustrated that the government could act on allegations concerning a public servant’s conduct, subject to applicable rules and judicial scrutiny, Chandru said.