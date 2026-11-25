THENI/MADURAI: In a major development in the case involving the death of lorry driver Balakrishnan at the Chekkanurani police station, CB-CID police on Monday seized 31 sacks of cardamom, worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, concealed allegedly by him on his friend’s farm in Theni district. Three persons were arrested and brought to Chekkanurani police station for inquiry.

Police sources said the 31 cardamom sacks were recovered from the farm belonging to Balakrishnan’s friends, Anbarasan and Arun, brothers from Mettupatti. Subsequently, the two, along with another person Nagarajan, were arrested.

The seizure assumes significance as Balakrishnan had reportedly complained that around 67 sacks of cardamom were destroyed in the lorry fire. Police are probing if the remaining sacks were also diverted and if more people are involved. On November 13, he went to the Chekkanurani station for questioning over the missing cardamom bags.

Hours after, he was found dead. Sources said police questioned him suspecting that the fire may not have occurred accidentally and that he might have stolen the cardamom. After widespread protest, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. Meanwhile, the L&O police formed a special team to probe the fire and theft allegations.