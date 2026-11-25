CHENNAI: The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested a 63-year-old man in Neelankarai on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a private finance firm of Rs 6 crore by mortgaging properties that were already pledged with a bank and attached by a court order.

According to the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the crime branch, the prime suspect is Manohar Prasad (63). The case was registered based on a complaint by Rahul Kumar, director of Purasawalkam-based Paceman Finance India Pvt Ltd.

He alleged Manohar Prasad, his son Anand Prasad and their family members had obtained a loan of Rs 6 crore by mortgaging properties with the finance firm, concealing the fact that the properties had already been pledged with a private bank and were subject to an attachment order issued by the Madras High Court.

The suspects allegedly failed to repay the loan despite obtaining it through fraudulent means.

Following an investigation, a crime branch team arrested Manohar. He will be sent for remand after an inquiry. The police are searching for the other suspects in the case.