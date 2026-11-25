CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Tuesday called for a fundamental shift in university examination patterns to eliminate rote memorisation and prioritise Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), asserting that merely passing exams and obtaining a degree no longer guarantees employment.

Speaking at Anna University while inaugurating a state-wide training programme for placement officers, the minister emphasised that academic assessments must compel students to think critically, analyse problems, and apply classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios.

He said the curriculum in government colleges was being designed to account for emerging industry trends, new opportunities and skills required for the future and acknowledged that educational institutions were also working with industries to provide students with practical training, internships and employment opportunities.

Viswanathan called upon college principals to ensure that placement training became a regular part of institutional activities. The minister said special attention should be given to students in government colleges, particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Higher Education Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said the department’s focus is on three major areas: improving placements and curriculum, bringing reforms in examination and teaching methodology in government institutions.

The training programme is designed to improve student placement in government colleges, he said, and added that a similar training programme for heads of departments of various government colleges will also be carried out.