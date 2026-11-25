CHENNAI: Former minister for school education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that the police have not found even an iota of evidence of a money trail connected to him in the alleged scam in issuing permanent recognition to private schools during the previous DMK regime.

The submission was made before Justice V Lakshminarayanan during the hearing of his application for granting bail in the case. Mahesh has been imprisoned since October 26 following his arrest by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police.

When the bail application came up for hearing, state public prosecutor R John Sathyan submitted that the prosecution has filed an application with the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases for police custody of Mahesh, V Muthukumar, an ex-MLA, and Saravanan, a driver, and the special court deferred the orders to Wednesday.

However, senior counsel P Wilson, representing the ex-minister, submitted that the application of the prosecution for taking the petitioner into police custody does not prevent the HC from hearing the bail application.

Senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the ex-minister, submitted that there was no evidence against his client. “Even today, the police have not found even an iota of evidence of money trail to Mahesh’s accounts,” he said. The hearing has been adjourned to November 27.