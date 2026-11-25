CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday said the police would ensure a fair and impartial probe into the harassment allegations against ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh, who is accused of sending obscene messages to a woman district collector.
Rejecting concerns that the legislator's ruling party status could influence the investigation, Aggarwal said the police would act strictly in accordance with established procedures and the law.
Addressing reporters, the DGP assured that the investigation would remain free from bias and that appropriate legal action would follow based on its findings.
Clarifying the timeline of police action, Aggarwal said the complainant met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and lodged a formal complaint with the police department on November 23, following which a case was registered under relevant sections.
"Following the High Court's order, we are investigating under the leadership of an SP and the supervision of an Inspector General (IG). The team will take whatever legal action is required," he added.
Earlier in the day, police served a summons on Vignesh directing him to appear for questioning.
On November 24, the Madras High Court had cautioned the state against shielding anyone and ordered a senior-officer-supervised probe -- with Tiruppur SP Shristi Singh as the investigating officer and IG (Administration) N Kamini monitoring it -- besides directing the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).
During the interaction, the DGP also responded to criticism regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the Deepam at Thiruparankundram.
Stating that the police's role is to maintain law and order, ensure safety, and deploy forces in accordance with the law, he said 5,000 police personnel were deployed in Madurai on November 24 to prevent any untoward incident and that all arrangements were made to facilitate those authorised by the apex court to light the lamp.
On the Karthigai Deepam festival arrangements, Aggarwal said a dedicated security plan was put in place across the state, particularly in Tiruvannamalai, where 30 SPs and 15,000 police personnel were deployed.
He noted that police utilised over 700 AI-enabled cameras, 12 AI-enabled drones, and "May I Help You" booths staffed by specially trained personnel to assist devotees.
(With inputs from PTI)