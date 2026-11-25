KRISHNAGIRI: The social welfare department in the district has issued warning notices to over 381 shops and private establishments for not forming an Internal Committee (IC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) even after repeated intimation.

According to sources in the department, "According to the law, an organisation that has 10 or more employees, must constitute an IC under Section 4 of the PoSH Act, to receive and redress complaints regarding sexual harassment at the workplace."

The PoSH Act aims to provide a safe and secure work environment for all women and to ensure effective redressal of complaints of sexual harassment. However, despite many warnings and awareness programmes, some commercial establishments are still reportedly reluctant to form an IC.

A total of 1,920 ICs were formed in the district following various awareness programmes and letters being sent to multiple government departments, private and state educational institutions, and other establishments by the district social welfare department. Among them, 676 were constituted in government offices, schools, colleges, banks, police stations and the remaining 1,244 in private companies, shops and others commercial establishments.