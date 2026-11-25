KRISHNAGIRI: The social welfare department in the district has issued warning notices to over 381 shops and private establishments for not forming an Internal Committee (IC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) even after repeated intimation.
According to sources in the department, "According to the law, an organisation that has 10 or more employees, must constitute an IC under Section 4 of the PoSH Act, to receive and redress complaints regarding sexual harassment at the workplace."
The PoSH Act aims to provide a safe and secure work environment for all women and to ensure effective redressal of complaints of sexual harassment. However, despite many warnings and awareness programmes, some commercial establishments are still reportedly reluctant to form an IC.
A total of 1,920 ICs were formed in the district following various awareness programmes and letters being sent to multiple government departments, private and state educational institutions, and other establishments by the district social welfare department. Among them, 676 were constituted in government offices, schools, colleges, banks, police stations and the remaining 1,244 in private companies, shops and others commercial establishments.
Moreover, the department received a nil report from 3,016 industries, firms and government offices stating that they employ less than 10 employees and ICs were not formed at these establishments.
When contacted, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) R Sakthi Subashini told TNIE, "We have already conducted numerous awareness programmes, but many private establishments have failed to form ICs. Warning notices were also sent to these establishments, but there has been no proper response. Some firms have stated that an IC was formed in their corporate or regional head office so there is no need to form one in their immediate workplace."
"Some government offices and private firms are yet to even install complaint boxes in their premises and put up displays featuring names and information of IC members. We have been repeatedly requesting all government departments to follow this procedure and update the information of their ICs in the state government's official website," she added.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE that fines will be imposed on those establishments which fail to form a committee even after being served with a warning notice.