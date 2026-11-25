SALEM: Despite Tiruvannamalai being one of South India's major pilgrimage destinations, passengers from several parts of the Salem Railway Division, including Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Ooty, and Dharmapuri, continue to lack direct train connectivity to the temple town.
Passengers are forced to travel to Katpadi or Villupuram and board another train to reach Tiruvannamalai. Rail passenger representatives have urged railway authorities to expedite the Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi railway project and extend the network towards Tiruvannamalai.
G Hariharan, former member of the Southern Railway Consultative Committee said Tiruvannamalai had train connectivity from several other railway divisions of Southern Railway, but passengers from stations under the Salem and Palakkad divisions continued to face difficulties. "Stations falling under Salem Division have no direct train service to Tiruvannamalai, despite being within Tamil Nadu. The absence of services is inconvenient for passengers from the division, considering the proximity of several towns in the region to the pilgrimage centre," he said.
He pointed out that direct train services had recently been introduced from Andhra Pradesh, including two weekly express trains to Tiruvannamalai, and special trains were also operated during the Karthigai Deepam festival. "While passengers from other parts can reach Tiruvannamalai by train, people from several towns in our own state continue to depend on road transport," he said.
He said the railway line from Chinnasalem towards Kallakurichi had been laid for about 11 km up to Porpadakurichi, where a trial run had also been conducted. However, work on the section involving the construction of supporting pillars across a large pond had been progressing slowly for several years.
Citing railway projects completed through difficult terrain, he said modern construction technology could be used to overcome such challenges. "If the pending works are expedited, the proposed line could be completed soon," he said.
P Venkatesan, secretary of the Salem District Rail Passengers Association, said providing train services from stations under the Salem division to Tiruvannamalai had been a long-standing demand. "People in this region have only road connectivity to Tiruvannamalai. Once the Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi line becomes operational, the possibility of extending the network towards Rishivandiyam and Tirukovilur should be explored. There is already a railway line connecting Tirukovilur and Tiruvannamalai, which could help establish the much-needed link," he said.
Officials attached to the Salem Railway Division said the demand for train services connecting stations under the division with Tiruvannamalai had already been forwarded to higher authorities for consideration.
Regarding the Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi project, they said nearly 70% of the work had been completed, with a trial run conducted on the section up to Porpadakurichi.
Work on the remaining portion was under way. However, no railway line had yet been laid along the proposed route beyond Kallakurichi towards Rishivandiyam and Tiruvannamalai, and a decision on taking up the further extension would have to be made by the higher authorities.