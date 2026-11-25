SALEM: Despite Tiruvannamalai being one of South India's major pilgrimage destinations, passengers from several parts of the Salem Railway Division, including Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Ooty, and Dharmapuri, continue to lack direct train connectivity to the temple town.

Passengers are forced to travel to Katpadi or Villupuram and board another train to reach Tiruvannamalai. Rail passenger representatives have urged railway authorities to expedite the Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi railway project and extend the network towards Tiruvannamalai.

G Hariharan, former member of the Southern Railway Consultative Committee said Tiruvannamalai had train connectivity from several other railway divisions of Southern Railway, but passengers from stations under the Salem and Palakkad divisions continued to face difficulties. "Stations falling under Salem Division have no direct train service to Tiruvannamalai, despite being within Tamil Nadu. The absence of services is inconvenient for passengers from the division, considering the proximity of several towns in the region to the pilgrimage centre," he said.

He pointed out that direct train services had recently been introduced from Andhra Pradesh, including two weekly express trains to Tiruvannamalai, and special trains were also operated during the Karthigai Deepam festival. "While passengers from other parts can reach Tiruvannamalai by train, people from several towns in our own state continue to depend on road transport," he said.