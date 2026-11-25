CHENNAI: The state government sanctioned Rs 7.2 crore for a school-level drug prevention programme that will involve identifying students vulnerable to substance abuse and referring them for psychological or de-addiction counselling. Multi-departmental block-level teams have been mandated to visit high and higher secondary schools at least once every quarter.

The ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu School Initiative,’ for which the School Education Department has issued a government order, will be implemented during the 2026-27 academic year in 7,208 government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools.

Each school will receive Rs 10,000 to organise awareness programmes, rallies, competitions, and campaigns. While funds have not been allocated yet, the initiatives will also cover about 6,300 private high and higher secondary schools.

The initiative also provides for confidential reporting of drug sale, smuggling and usage through the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu mobile application, without revealing the identity of the person reporting the information.

Under the proposed framework, district-level committees headed by collectors will constitute block-level teams to visit schools. The committees will include officials from the school education, police, health, social welfare, drug control, child protection departments, representatives of the child welfare committee and juvenile justice board.

Schools also need to form anti-drug clubs and exhibit the drug-free TN helpline number 10581.