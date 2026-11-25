CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department is planning to establish a dedicated Higher Education Recruitment Board (HERB) to streamline the recruitment of college teachers and expedite the filling of vacant faculty positions across the state.

Currently, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), which functions under the School Education Department, handles college teacher recruitment as well.

Pointing out that recruitment for 2,700 posts announced earlier remains stalled due to court cases, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Tuesday said a separate recruitment mechanism was necessary to address the department’s staffing requirements.

“TRB comes under the School Education Department, but it recruits college lecturers and professors. Recruitment for higher education institutions should come under my department,” the minister said addressing an event organised at Anna University.

He said he had discussed the proposal with School Education Minister A Rajmohan and that the government was planning to establish a separate system to undertake recruitment for the department.

“We are going to create a separate system called HERB so that we can recruit for these 6,000 vacancies ourselves,” he said.