CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department is planning to establish a dedicated Higher Education Recruitment Board (HERB) to streamline the recruitment of college teachers and expedite the filling of vacant faculty positions across the state.
Currently, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), which functions under the School Education Department, handles college teacher recruitment as well.
Pointing out that recruitment for 2,700 posts announced earlier remains stalled due to court cases, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Tuesday said a separate recruitment mechanism was necessary to address the department’s staffing requirements.
“TRB comes under the School Education Department, but it recruits college lecturers and professors. Recruitment for higher education institutions should come under my department,” the minister said addressing an event organised at Anna University.
He said he had discussed the proposal with School Education Minister A Rajmohan and that the government was planning to establish a separate system to undertake recruitment for the department.
“We are going to create a separate system called HERB so that we can recruit for these 6,000 vacancies ourselves,” he said.
Education dept to issue SOP for Convocation Ceremonies
The minister also said the department would soon issue a standard operating procedure for conducting convocation ceremonies at higher educational institutions, expressing concern over the lack of proper protocol at such events.
Describing convocation as a prestigious occasion and a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for students, he said institutions must ensure that the ceremony is conducted with dignity and in accordance with established norms.
Lately, he has noticed people randomly getting onto the stage and students indulging in inappropriate activities. “The proposed SOP would clearly lay down the procedures to be followed, including the conduct of the procession and the stage proceedings,” the minister added.