TIRUCHY: Pursuant to an order issued recently by the Madras High Court to the state government to keep footpaths clear of encroachments, the Tiruchy Corporation has started a survey of footpath encroachments in the city and is preparing a proposal to improve pedestrian infrastructure.

The high court, besides directing the government to remove encroachments, has also sought an action-taken report by December 10. According to corporation sources, nearly 30 % of the 1,052 km of arterial roads in the city do not have footpaths. In some busy areas, footpaths are available only on one side of the road, but blocked by encroachments.

Footpaths in several areas in the city, including Chathiram Bus Stand, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Ariyamangalam, Singarathope, Main Guard Gate, Cantonment, Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction, TVS Tolgate, E Pudur and KK Nagar, are encroached by shops and street vendors and two-wheelers forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads, often facing the risk of accidents.

S Arul, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said, "Despite having footpaths, pedestrians cannot use them because of encroachments. We are forced to walk on the roads, putting our lives at risk. During peak hours, it becomes even more difficult due to the density of traffic. Children and elderly people are most vulnerable to accidents."