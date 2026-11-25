TIRUPPUR: The district police arrested a 26-year-old youth on Tuesday in connection with the vandalising of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statues at two locations. Earlier, condemning this incident, DMK cadre, led by former minister S Muthusamy, staged a road blockade. Muthusamy stated that this is a prime example of the breakdown of law and order in TN.

The accused was identified as G Hari Vignesh (26) of Thottpalayam Pudur in Modakurichi.

According to the sources, a life-size bronze statue of former CM M Karunanidhi is located in PS Park in Erode. Near this statue, there are also statues of EV Periyar, former CMs C N Annadurai, MGR, and J Jayalalithaa, as well as B R Ambedkar.

On Tuesday morning, the spectacles on Karunanidhi's statue were damaged. Similarly, the spectacles on the statue of Karunanidhi in the Alangattu Valasu area of Modakurichi were also damaged. The glass door of the library located beneath the statue had also been broken.

Besides, the glass panes of the library located beneath Karunanidhi's statue in Municipal Colony in Erode, as well as the panes of the DMK South District party office in the Manalmedu area of Erode, were also broken and damaged.