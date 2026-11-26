COIMBATORE: Home guards deployed for election duty in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency are still awaiting their remuneration, ever after lapse of 45 days since the bye-election.

Sources said that more than 400 home guards from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts were deployed for election duty on October 5, a day before polling, and October 6, polling day. However, they are still waiting for the authorities to release their remuneration.

Usually, the Election Commission disburses allowances to personnel deployed for election duty within a few days or a week after the completion of the election process. However, this time, there has been no announcement regarding the disbursement, leaving hundreds of home guards waiting for their payments.

"Home guards, who are service-oriented volunteers, helped regulate the crowd and guide voters to their respective polling stations on polling day. However, our services have not been recognised so far. Although we work in other professions, including teaching and private companies, we volunteered for election duty to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process. However, the officials seem to have forgotten to release our remuneration, despite us spending our own money on transportation, food and other expenses," said one of the affected home guards.