MADURAI: Authorities of Aavin (Madurai) launched an inquiry on Wednesday after several farmers complained that bulk milk cooler (BMC) did not approve payment for the milk procured stating it had become spoiled. The issue came to light after farmers checked with Aavin officials as to why payment was not made to them for the milk supplied on November 12.

AC Venmani Chandran, a member of the Melamatharai Milk Cooperative Society, said, “Milk from farmers is routed to E Pudupatti Milk Cooperative Society which operates the Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC). On November 12 and 13, we supplied around 3,000 litres, and it was tested and certified at the time of transfer. We also got a receipt about fat and SNF details. But, on November 20, we received information that more than 3,000 litres which moved to the dairy were declared as spoiled.

We are surprised, how the milk which was declared fit at the BMC could lose its quality when moved to the production unit.”

He added, “Farmers supplying to the Thottappanaickanur Milk Society also faced with such a problem. The milk supplied through this society was declared spoiled after 10 days.”

S Pandi a farmer from Usilampatti said, “I supply 30 litres to the Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) operated by Thottappanaickanur Milk Cooperative Society. The milk I supplied was declared as spoiled. We weren’t even informed about these things till today.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Aavin (Madurai) said, “We have formed an inquiry committee, which will investigate the issue. We have checked all the details and documents on the procurement from BMC and delivery. Appropriate action including compensation or whatever suitable will be declared after receiving a report.”