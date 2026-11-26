CHENNAI: The state industries department has sought an additional Rs 1,600 crore for industrial incentives after exhausting its entire Rs 2,000-crore budget allocation for 2026-27 within the first 200 days of the TVK government, signalling the growing fiscal demands of its investment promotion programme as fresh commitments crossed Rs 1.73 lakh crore during the period.
The state may have to double its industrial investment targets for the year as it steps up efforts to attract manufacturers, accelerate project implementation and extend industrialisation beyond its established manufacturing centres, Industries Secretary Vijayakumar said at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave on Wednesday.
The secretary said Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal 3.0, currently under development, is expected to be ready by January 2027. A new industrial policy is also being prepared in consultation with stakeholders. He said the government has also issued 23 orders covering transparency, time-bound approvals, digital processing and inter-departmental coordination.
He said Tamil Nadu is targeting merchandise exports of $72 billion in the current financial year, having achieved $33 billion up to August. Vijayakumar expressed confidence that the state would exceed the target. The $72-billion export target is part of the Union government’s broader export ambition, with Tamil Nadu seeking to increase its contribution through manufacturing expansion, export facilitation and greater participation in global supply chain
He said the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission — chaired by the Chief Secretary — notified by the government, held its first meeting on November 13. Among its decisions was a proposal allowing industries to undertake their own high-tension and extra-high-tension electricity connections by procuring equipment and accessories and carrying out installation in accordance with specifications prescribed by the Energy department.
The measure is intended to reduce delays in providing power infrastructure to industrial projects. Access to industrial land is another area where the government is seeking to reduce procedural delays. Under SIPCOT’s revised allotment process, 72 of the 97 applications received have been cleared, covering about 464 acres. The allotments were completed within the stipulated 21-day timeline, he said.
Under the Vettri Tamil Nadu mission document approved by the cabinet, the industries department has been assigned 37 projects, of which around 18 have either been implemented or are at various stages of implementation, the secretary added.