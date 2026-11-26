CHENNAI: The state industries department has sought an additional Rs 1,600 crore for industrial incentives after exhausting its entire Rs 2,000-crore budget allocation for 2026-27 within the first 200 days of the TVK government, signalling the growing fiscal demands of its investment promotion programme as fresh commitments crossed Rs 1.73 lakh crore during the period.

The state may have to double its industrial investment targets for the year as it steps up efforts to attract manufacturers, accelerate project implementation and extend industrialisation beyond its established manufacturing centres, Industries Secretary Vijayakumar said at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave on Wednesday.

The secretary said Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal 3.0, currently under development, is expected to be ready by January 2027. A new industrial policy is also being prepared in consultation with stakeholders. He said the government has also issued 23 orders covering transparency, time-bound approvals, digital processing and inter-departmental coordination.

He said Tamil Nadu is targeting merchandise exports of $72 billion in the current financial year, having achieved $33 billion up to August. Vijayakumar expressed confidence that the state would exceed the target. The $72-billion export target is part of the Union government’s broader export ambition, with Tamil Nadu seeking to increase its contribution through manufacturing expansion, export facilitation and greater participation in global supply chain