CHENNAI: The union cabinet has approved a Rs 4,288-crore second container terminal at Kamarajar Port, north of Chennai, to expand handling capacity amid rising container traffic and strengthen India’s position in the transshipment business. The second terminal project is the largest Tamil Nadu-related component of a Rs 19,934-crore package cleared on Wednesday.

The terminal will be developed on 111 acres under a 40-year concession on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. It will have an annual handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with a 900-metre berth and a draft of 18 metres. This will allow it to accommodate vessels carrying up to 24,346 TEUs and measuring 400 metres in length.

The expansion comes amid rising cargo volumes and the need to augment existing capacity. Container traffic at Kamarajar Port is projected to reach 2.45 million TEUs by 2034, against its current capacity of 1.4 million TEUs. Traffic is growing at 9-11% annually, compared with the national average of 6.9%.

The proposed terminal is expected to cater to cargo-generating centres across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, including the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam industrial belt, Hosur, Bengaluru, Sri City and Tirupati.