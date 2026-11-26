CHENNAI: Despite a residents’ welfare association (RWA) coming into existence, a real estate promoter is duty-bound to rectify defects brought to its notice within five years of handing over apartments for possession, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has held.

Rejecting the promoter’s contention that the responsibility had shifted to the association, the tribunal, on November 18, observed that Section 14(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, places the responsibility of rectifying defects reported within five years from the date of handing over possession, on the promoter.

The ruling was made while disposing of an appeal filed by Grove OMR Properties against an order passed by the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) in December 2025 over a complaint filed by the Gem Grove Owners Welfare Association.

The association represents residents of Gem Grove Apartments in Perumbakkam, comprising six blocks and over 540 residential units. It had alleged that the promoter failed to provide the promised amenities, complete fire safety arrangements and address construction defects, including seepage and problems with the rainwater harvesting system.