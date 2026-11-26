CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu government expands its free school uniform scheme to cover students from Classes 9 to 12, a federation of weavers’ associations has urged the school education department to ensure all uniforms are produced by handloom, pedal loom, and powerloom weavers in the state.

The TN Federation of Weavers’ Associations has submitted a representation to the school education minister, seeking a change in the existing system of uniform production.

Speaking to TNIE, federation state president TSA Subramaniam said, “A large share of school uniform fabric was currently being produced using automatic looms, leaving traditional weavers with limited work.”

According to the federation, of the 4.69 crore metres of fabric produced for government and aided school uniforms last year, around 3.13 crore metres were made using automatic looms. Handloom, pedal loom, and powerloom units together produced only around 1.55 crore metres, amounting to 30% of the total production. As a result, many traditional weavers get employment for only three to four months a year, they said.

The federation’s state general secretary, P Kandhavel, said, “The government’s free dhoti and saree scheme had helped improve the livelihood of weavers by placing orders with local production units. A similar approach should be followed for school uniforms also.”

They further urged the state to introduce new colours, designs and patterns suited to present-day needs and use more cotton fabric for school students, keeping the expected El Niño weather conditions in mind.