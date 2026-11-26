CHENNAI: The higher education department has issued a government order sanctioning career advancement scheme (CAS) financial benefits for 6,116 eligible teachers in government-aided arts and science colleges.

The order allocates a recurring monthly expenditure of Rs 11.75 crore to disburse long-pending salary increments. Teachers at aided colleges have been protesting since 2021 to receive CAS benefits. The TVK government announced in the Assembly in August that it would provide them and the order was issued on November 24.

Under the new order, eligible faculty will receive notional promotion benefits from their actual date of attaining eligibility under UGC norms. monetary benefits take effect prospectively from September 1 and no past arrears will be paid. Entry-level assistant professors may receive up to two successive CAS promotions, while higher-level faculty must meet prescribed qualifying service rules.

The Association of University Teachers, has opposed the decision to restrict CAS monetary benefits to Sept 1, and demanded arrears be paid from their respective eligibility dates.