CHENNAI: The state’s push to expand its industrial base beyond established manufacturing centres is beginning to reflect in its investment commitments, with Krishnagiri emerging as the leading destination in terms of both proposed investments and employment generation, while Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga also secured substantial commitments.

According to the industries department’s data on the Rs 58,214 crore investment commitments made through 78 MoUs at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave, Krishnagiri tops the list with investments of Rs 6,660 crore and 12,300 jobs through 11 MoUs.

The district accounts for nearly 19% of the 65,786 jobs envisaged across the projects, more than three times the employment potential of second-ranked Kancheepuram, which has attracted Rs 4,188 crore through 10 MoUs, with 3,980 jobs.

Minister S Keerthana said the state was looking at Dharmapuri to accommodate new investments, as land availability was becoming a constraint in Hosur and Krishnagiri. Brazil-based WEG, which chose TN over AP for its proposed Rs 2,000-crore plant in Dharmapuri, is a case in point.

Krishnagiri’s lead is driven by the automobile, electronics and engineering sectors. TVS Motor’s Rs 2,000-crore proposal, expected to generate 1,000 jobs, is the largest among the district-specific projects. It is followed by Titan’s Rs 1,500-crore proposal with 3,000 jobs and Dhoot Automotive Systems’ Rs 1,000-crore project with 2,000 jobs.