CHENNAI: The state’s push to expand its industrial base beyond established manufacturing centres is beginning to reflect in its investment commitments, with Krishnagiri emerging as the leading destination in terms of both proposed investments and employment generation, while Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga also secured substantial commitments.
According to the industries department’s data on the Rs 58,214 crore investment commitments made through 78 MoUs at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave, Krishnagiri tops the list with investments of Rs 6,660 crore and 12,300 jobs through 11 MoUs.
The district accounts for nearly 19% of the 65,786 jobs envisaged across the projects, more than three times the employment potential of second-ranked Kancheepuram, which has attracted Rs 4,188 crore through 10 MoUs, with 3,980 jobs.
Minister S Keerthana said the state was looking at Dharmapuri to accommodate new investments, as land availability was becoming a constraint in Hosur and Krishnagiri. Brazil-based WEG, which chose TN over AP for its proposed Rs 2,000-crore plant in Dharmapuri, is a case in point.
Krishnagiri’s lead is driven by the automobile, electronics and engineering sectors. TVS Motor’s Rs 2,000-crore proposal, expected to generate 1,000 jobs, is the largest among the district-specific projects. It is followed by Titan’s Rs 1,500-crore proposal with 3,000 jobs and Dhoot Automotive Systems’ Rs 1,000-crore project with 2,000 jobs.
4 MoUs worth Rs 2K cr to create 4,300 jobs in Virudhunagar
Minda Corporation’s Rs 400 crore proposal is also expected to generate 3,000 jobs, matching Titan for the highest employment potential among individual projects in the district.
Avigna’s Rs 5,000 crore park and Subam Papers’ Rs 983 crore proposal, which mention Krishnagiri among multiple locations, have been excluded from the district’s totals as their location-wise investment details are unavailable.
Thoothukudi follows with nine MoUs involving Rs 4,043 crore and 3,756 jobs. Shipbuilding accounts for a substantial share, with the Sanmar Group’s Rs 1,950 crore proposal, expected to generate 950 jobs, making up nearly half the district’s investment commitments.
The district also stands to gain from a much larger proposed project. HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding arm, HD KSOE, signed a tripartite MoU on April 20, 2026, for a greenfield shipyard at the port, involving an investment of around Rs 38,000 crore ($4 billion) and generating up to 15,000 direct jobs.
Virudhunagar stands out for its employment potential. Four MoUs worth Rs 2,110 crore are expected to generate 4,351 jobs, second only to Krishnagiri. The district’s prospects are linked to Sivakasi’s fireworks, printing and match-making industries, which are pursuing modernisation and diversification. These include a proposed 35-acre Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre by TIDCO, which will provide testing, certification, research and skills training facilities.
Separately, the PM MITRA textile park has allotted 190.44 acres to 23 investors, with proposed investments of Rs 2,192 crore and an employment potential of 15,000. These figures, however, are not part of the MoU totals.
Chengalpattu has attracted Rs 3,252 crore but has an employment potential of only 800 jobs, with most of the proposed investment coming from Greenbase’s Rs 2,650 crore industrial park. Tiruvallur, meanwhile, has secured seven MoUs worth Rs 2,120 crore, expected to generate 1,784 jobs.
Sivaganga, including Karaikudi, has secured five MoUs worth Rs 2,100 crore, with the potential to generate 3,325 jobs.
However, the district-wise investment picture remains incomplete, with Rs 27,810 crore, or nearly 48% of the total commitments, and 26,265 jobs falling under 17 multi-district or unallocated projects.
These include CSE Development’s Rs 8,140 crore proposal, JM Baxi’s Rs 5,200 crore project and Avigna’s Rs 5,000 crore park.